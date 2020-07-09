Victoria Falls Safari Lodge Estate Re-Opens

Hospitality giant, Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) has announced the reopening of its flagship property, Victoria Falls Safari Lodge tomorrow after a three month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic which saw all hotels being closed.

The hotel will be partially open as the process starts on a gradual and cautious note to monitor and curb the pandemic with strict health protocols in place.

This follows the reopening of the Victoria Falls rain forest yesterday which is expect to draw visitors to the resort town.

“We are so pleased to be able to open for business after being closed for 100 days. For the morale of hospitality people, it could not have come soon enough. We look forward to welcoming guests back to the estate, albeit with only parts of the business operating,” AAT chief executive Ross Kennedy said.

“We shall monitor demand, access and borders as the region awakens, then gradually open more of the property,” he added.

The hospitality industry has been one of the worst affected sectors by the pandemic due to travel restrictions but as the lock down rules are being gradually relaxed internally, business is slowly resuming for hoteliers.

Last week, hotels in the magnificent eastern highlands reopened with most of them lining up attractive packages with discounted prices to lure visitors.

“We have published some exciting special packages for the Zimbabwe market and already have inquiries and bookings. We look forward to the day when all air and road access is open again so that this Natural Wonder of the World, the Victoria Falls, can be seen by all,” Kennedy added.

On July 10, eight Lokuthula Lodges, the Victoria Falls Safari Club central building, along with eight rooms, as well as two Victoria Falls Safari Suites will open.

New protocols will include the temperature screening of guests and staff, the regular sanitization of facilities, availability of sanitizers, controlled staff and guest interaction and ongoing staff training and education to identify risk and mitigate the spread of viruses.

AAT operates a portfolio of properties in Victoria Falls, namely, Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites, Lokuthula Lodges and The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show.

Victoria Falls Safari Lodge has an exquisite 72 rooms all facing out towards the amazing flora and fauna of the Zambezi National Park.