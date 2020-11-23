Victoria Falls Safari Lodge and The Boma To Reopen Due to Strong Local Demand

Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show, The Boma Café and the Buffalo Bar will reopen on December 10, after being closed for nine months – due to coronavirus pandemic related travel restrictions – following growing demand for the festive season.

The Victoria Falls Safari Lodge estate partially re-opened in July, when Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites and Lokuthula Lodges, resumed operations but Africa Albida Tourism’s flagship property, Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, and The Boma remained closed.

Africa Albida Tourism chief executive Ross Kennedy said the decision to fully reopen Victoria Falls Safari Lodge estate came after further enquiries were received for the three properties which were operating, and which were already almost fully booked from mid-December to early January.

“Also, on the back of increased Fastjet flights to Victoria Falls from Harare coupled with flights from Johannesburg starting from December 3, it was also decided that we should reopen Victoria Falls Safari Lodge and The Boma,” Kennedy said.

“Our decision to reopen was also influenced by a late surge in bookings as a number of Zimbabweans based in the UK and Europe have chosen to return home for between four and eight weeks over the lockdown time,” Kennedy said.

“There is very clear evidence that a large number of them have returned home, and are going to work from here during that period, and so I think we’ll see a late demand for the Falls and other tourist attractions in Zimbabwe.”

While it was positive to see additional demand, bookings were still not as strong as in “normal” times, but despite this, the decision had been made to get the whole estate operating again and look forward to the end of year uplift after a tough year, he said.

Victoria Falls Safari Lodge will reopen with a special of US$95 per person, per night, on a bed and breakfast basis, valid from December 10 including the Christmas and New Year period, through to June 30, 2021.

In addition, The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show will open from December 10 to January 5, 2021, and due to coronavirus protocols, will offer an à la carte menu, alongside traditional dancing and famous interactive drumming show.

The Boma Café will also open for breakfast and lunch over the festive period for Lokuthula Lodges guests.

The Buffalo Bar at Victoria Falls Safari Lodge will also open from December 10 for lunch and remain open until 7.30pm, serving a tapas style menu and well-priced cocktails for visitors to enjoy at the best sunset spot in Victoria Falls