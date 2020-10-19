Vic-Falls Stock Exchange To Start Trading Next Monday

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) will be launched this Friday in the resort town and trading will commence the following Monday-the 26th of October 2020, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)has said.
The VFEX -a subsidiary of the ZSE will become the country’s second stock exchange after the ZSE and will be denominated in foreign currency.
The Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube will launch the bourse.
“The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange Limited (“VFEX”) is pleased to advise stakeholders that it has been granted the approval to launch and commence trading of securities by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ). The official opening of VFEX is scheduled for Friday 23 October 2020, at its new offices in Victoria Falls,”
“Trading, Depository services, Clearing and Settlement on VFEX will commence on Monday 26 October 2020,” said ZSE.
According to the regulations, companies already listed on the ZSE with interest in the VFEX may only list up to 20 percent of their total capital on the US dollar bourse if its capital is raised offshore or from free funds.
The VFEX has registered the following as official market participants in the various categories:
Securities Dealers
ABC Stockbrokers (Pvt) Limited
Akribos Securities (Pvt) Limited
Bethel Equities (Pvt) Limited
EFE Securities (Pvt) Limited
FBC Securities (Pvt) Limited
Fincent Securities (Pvt) Limited
Inter-Horizon Securities (Pvt) Limited
Imara Edwards Securities (Pvt) Limited
Invictus Securities Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited
Lynton Edwards Stockbrokers (Pvt) Limited
Mast Stockbrokers (Pvt) Limited
MMC Capital (Pvt) Limited
Morgan and Co (Pvt) Limited
Old Mutual Securities (Pvt) Limited
Platinum Securities (Pvt) Limited
Remo Investment Brokers (Pvt) Limited
Wealth Access Securities (Pvt) Limited
Sponsors
ABC Stockbrokers (Pvt) Limited
Akribos Securities (Pvt) Limited
Bethel Equities (Pvt) Limited
EFE Securities (Pvt) Limited
FBC Securities (Pvt) Limited
Inter-Horizon Securities (Pvt) Limited
Imara Edwards Securities (Pvt) Limited
Invictus Securities Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited
Lynton Edwards Stockbrokers (Pvt) Limited
MMC Capital (Pvt) Limited
Morgan and Co (Pvt) Limited
Platinum Securities (Pvt) Limited
Wealth Access Securities (Pvt) Limited
Securities Custodians
CABS Custodial Services
CBZ Custodial Services
FBC Custodial Services
Standard Chartered Custodial Services
Stanbic Investor Services
Securities Transfer Secretaries
Corpserve Registrars (Private) Limited
First Transfer Secretaries (Private) Limited
ZB Transfer Secretaries (Private) Limited
Non-member Institutions
ABC Asset Management
Akribos Wealth Managers
Datvest Asset Management
First Mutual Wealth Management
Imara Asset Management Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Investment Group
Invesci Asset Management