The government has marked vegetable markets as the latest hotspots for the Covid-19 pandemic, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced yesterday.

Briefing the media, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said government would continue to analyze Covid-19 hotspots across the country to enable the channeling of required resources to key areas, especially fresh vegetable markets in Harare and Bulawayo.

“It was noted that persons from different environments visit these markets and testing would give an indication of infection rates,”

“The Harare Rapid Response Teams conducted tests at Mbare Musika yesterday and today and of those tested, seven people (8,75 percent) were positive. It was also noted that there are high risks posed by these markets, which include crowding of clients, poor sanitation conditions for vendors and no easy donning of masks by the general public and vendors,” Mutsvangwa said.

“In light of the above, four additional Rapid Response Teams are now being established; two for Chitungwiza, one for Ruwa, another for Epworth,” she added.

Mutsvangwa said Treasury has allocated Harare $10 million, Bulawayo $6 million and Chitungwiza $2,5 million for the Covid-19 teams especially for Rapid Response Teams.

“The Covid-19 war is now in our communities and we have to increase our vigilance and the need to adhere to protective and preventative measures cannot be over emphasised. The more we get into crowds, the more we expose ourselves to Covid-19,” she said.