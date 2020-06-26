US$ 4 000, Brand New Car Up For Grabs In New Competition For Upcoming Hip-hop Artistes

A newly formed talent search show, Rap Star, is calling for upcoming rappers to register for auditions in a competition that will see the winner walk away with a grand prize of US$4 000 worth recording deal and a brand new car.

The competition is courtesy of Big Bass Entertainment in conjunction with Zim Hip-hop Awards.

In a statement released by the co-organisers, the auditions, which will be held in Harare and Bulawayo, will avail a lifetime opportunity in as far as kickstarting an artiste’s career is concerned.

“This is a platform that will support local art financially and also help them in the building of careers. This opportunity of

a lifetime will be open to entries in Harare and Bulawayo.

“We believe the platform will open doors for young musicians in the Hip-hop line of work as the stated prizes, a record deal, for example, will afford an artiste music production and publicity from a zero budget,” reads the statement.

The first round will see artistes judged over a freestyle or verse of 16 bars on a chosen beat or instrumental.

The judges’ panel will comprise of four local Hip-hop gurus adjudicating on who makes it into the next round until the finals that are to be decided by the public vote.

The judging criteria will be hinged on, “several key skills such as delivery, flow, clarity. The artist must be comfortable over a variety of sounds and production styles, they should also portray meaning of Hip-hop culture through their music.”

The final icing on the cake will see the introduction of international superstars as judges in the semi-final stage.

Registration is on at Big Bass studios in Harare and Kingsville clothing shop in Bulawayo. A US$ 5 registration fee is required.