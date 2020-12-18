Union Leader, Masaraure Acquitted

Masvingo Magistrate Mbonisi Ndhlovu has acquitted Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president Obert Masaraure who was arrested on charges of holding an illegal demonstration.

Masaraure was arrested in Harare in June this year and immediately transferred to Masvingo, where he stood trial for an illegal demonstration he led that month.

Masaraure was being represented by Tonderai Bhatasara of the Zimbabwe Lawyers of the Human Rights.

His arrest followed the June 22 demonstration by Artuz members in Masvingo, demanding US dollar salaries.

According to the union’s spokesperson, Nationa Mudzitirwa the arrest of Masaraure was not constitutional since it was ‘a unionist fighting for labour justice. Unionism is not a crime and, therefore, we demand his immediate and unconditional release.’

Mudzitirwa added: “As a union, we will continue to fight for pro-poor education and a living wage indexed at US$520 as per the collective bargaining.”

Meanwhile, the union’s member, Shiela Chirisamhuru was convicted for participating in a gathering with the intention to cause public violence.

The court is yet to pass its sentence on Chirasamhuru.