Uncle Epatan Seeks Mature Audience In New Album

Rising Zimdancehall chanter, Uncle Epatan has said his album, “Message” which is due for release tomorrow seeks to attract the mature audience.

Epatan who is known for controversial lyrics that predominantly appeal to a youthful audience made the remarks while addressing a press conference in the capital yesterday.

“With this album, I am trying to reach out to the mature audience hence the title “Message.” Obviously, there will be a few songs that are more appealing to the youths but a bulk of my songs on this project are targeting that mature audience,” said the “Ipapo Ipapo” singer.

He also addressed his lean towards vulgar content saying such music has far better reach than songs regarded decent.

“Songs regarded decent don’t circulate better than those deemed to be trash,” said Epatan.

“Message” is a 12-track album.