Two More Lawyers Arrested, Out on $500 Bail

Two more legal practitioners have been arrested today charged with money laundering and obstruction of justice.

The two, Admire Rubaya and wife Miriam Chiba have since been granted ZW$5000 bail each.

Meanwhile, Advocates Sylvester Hashiti and Thabani Mpofu who were members of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s legal team during presidential election result challenge in 2018 were also arrested at different intervals in what the Law Society of Zimbabwe has described as targeted onslaught against legal practitioners.

Hashiti is facing criminal insult relating to his remarks against prosecutor Zivanai Macharaga whom he alleged of having taken a US$20 000 bribe from a former minister while Mpofu is being charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Meanwhile, the Law Society of Zimbabwe has since condemned the arrest of lawyers while carrying out their lawful duties.

“The Law Society of Zimbabwe has been alerted of the arrest of Advocate Sylvester Hashiti in Harare on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. We are still gathering information but we have learnt that…

“The brief report received thus far indicates that Advocate Hashiti is being charged with criminal insult arising from proceedings that occurred in court sometime last year,” reads the statement published on Wednesday.

The LSZ also said that it is concerned that the lawyer is being charged for carrying out his lawful duties. Court proceedings are generally controlled and directed by the courts and that in any event, the case in point is still pending in court.