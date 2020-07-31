Tsenengamu Mocks ‘Boys In Uniform For Solidarity’

Former ZANU PF youth leader, Godfrey Tsenengamu who is also one of the organizers of the 31 July anti-corruption demonstration has taken to social media to mock the police for ‘standing in solidarity with the people’ after they were deployed to thwart any protests in all surbubs and the Central Business District of Harare.

Posting on Facebook, Tsenengamu said, “We are very grateful to our ‘boys in uniform’ for coming out in solidarity and in full force in every street and ghetto to protest on our behalf the unarmed citizens. You are representing us well even in the CBD. Keep it up. Spend the day with us. People Power.”

Meanwhile, Harare CBD was deserted for the second day running with only a handful of people moving around while police were deployed at every intersection as the state invested heavily to quell the planned protest.

Meanwhile, Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDCA) spokesperson, advocate Fadzayi Mahere was arrested in Harare.

Other MDC Alliance members Joana Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were also arrested together with their lawyer Obey Shava while coming from the Harare Magistrates Court where they had gone for trial.

Author Tsitsi Dangarembga and four others reported being detained by police at Borrowdale Police Station after protesting against the continued incarceration of journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and Jacob Ngarivhume a fortnight ago.