Traditional Healer Nabbed For Murder

A Mabvuku traditional healer was dragged before the Harare magistrates court on Friday answering to charges of murder after he made his client to drink snuff (bute).

The accused person, Tongai Madhuveko aged 35 was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko.

The state represented by Lancelot Mutsokoti opposed to Madhuveko being granted bail, advicing him to approach the High court for considerations.

According to the state, on 8 September 2020, the accused prepared a portion of mixed water and snuff in a clay pot and ordered the now deceased to drink as a concortion for an unnamed ailment.

It is the state’s case that the now deceased died after taking the mixture.

Madhuveko has since been arrested on murder charges.