Tourism Group Bags Super Brand Of The Year Award

Car rental giant, Impala Car Rental continues to scale new heights after the company scooped two prestigious national awards, the Superbrand of the Year and the Most Trusted Brand in the Car Hire sector for the year 2020.

The Superbrand of the Year award was being sponsored by the Marketers Association Zimbabwe while the Most Trusted Brand was awarded by the Chartered Institute of Customer Relationship Management.

Speaking after receiving the awards, Impala Car Rental Group Brand Manager Ms Tracy Ngoma attributed the achiements to the company’s customer-centric approach and the work ethic engrained in the team over the years.

“It is an honour to receive any form of accolade.

We value such recognition as it clearly shows that we are doing things right. We were also humbled to be selected as winners amongst such formidable competitors that we work with in the car rental industry in particular and tourism in general,” said Ms Ngoma.

She added: “I believe we are consistent in the way we do things, and in our service delivery as such those that have direct contact with our service, know for certain the values we uphold as a company.

“As testimony of our excellency in customer service we have been scooping these awards for the past five years. We also owe it to our visionary leader Mr Thopson Dondo, the chief executive officer who is customer-centric and and has an open door policy in managing the business.”

Ms Ngoma said Impala Car Rental has an experienced team that distiquishes it from the rest. She added that Impala Car Rental was the only car hire company that offers 24 hour service.

“As the saying goes ‘experience is the best teacher.’ I believe the amount of experienced engrained in us over the years has enhanced our efficiencies and also improved our systems and way we do doing things.

“We are flexible, innovative, customer centric, and we have a leader who is involved in everything to do with the business.

“As a result we continue to grow. Recently we opened a branch in Zambia and business is booming there,” said Ms Ngoma.

She expressed gratitude to Mr Dondo for leading the team from the front.

“We take pride in the way Mr Dondo does business. He has shown us that business requires one to be hard working, professional and to be a team player who listens.

“We are grateful that we get to interact with him daily. The knowledge and wisdom that he imparts on us is unparralled and priceless.

“He takes time to groom and guide everyone in the team, including us the mangers.

“We have learnt a lot from him. He emphasises three things – be fair, be firm and “ukaita anything ita nemoyo wese.”

Ms Ngoma said with all the achiements over the years, Impala Car Rental was destined to conquer Southern Africa.

“We are definitely going places. In Southern Africa we now have firm footprints in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Zambia. Continue watching the space because our intention is to conquer the region,” said Ms Ngoma.