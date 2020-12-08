Tik-Tok Revives Killer T’s Three-Year-Old Song

Zimdancehall chanter Killer T may not need to bother himself with producing a festive season banger following the revival of his 2017 song Handina Mufaro on which he featured Slim J.
Thanks to a new social platform, Tik-Tok, the song which struggled to hit 35 000 views on YouTube in a space of three years has hogged over 15 000 fresh views between the weekend and today.
Social media users were tasked to hunt down Handina Mufaro after a funny video of two men singing along and dancing to the song surfaced.
Below are some fresh reactions to the 27 May 2017 jam.
Innocent Tinotenda Kapuya This song was uploaded 3 years ago 🙆🏽♂️🙆🏽♂️ Who else is here in 2020 after that tiktok video ?