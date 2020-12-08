Tik-Tok Revives Killer T’s Three-Year-Old Song

Zimdancehall chanter Killer T may not need to bother himself with producing a festive season banger following the revival of his 2017 song Handina Mufaro on which he featured Slim J.

Thanks to a new social platform, Tik-Tok, the song which struggled to hit 35 000 views on YouTube in a space of three years has hogged over 15 000 fresh views between the weekend and today.

Social media users were tasked to hunt down Handina Mufaro after a funny video of two men singing along and dancing to the song surfaced.

Below are some fresh reactions to the 27 May 2017 jam.

This song was uploaded 3 years ago 🙆🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️ Who else is here in 2020 after that tiktok video ?

Those 2 guys had me running here kuzoitsvaga chete this song is lit

Pfeeeeee Thanks to The Two Guys December tapinda

Zimtiktok bringinging us all here…

tik tok guys brought me here, they deserve marketing contract for this song

Lol kasong keDecember kanga karipi nguva yese iyi

Tiktok has done it for you killer T…. Those tiktok boys deserve marketing pay…. Never knew this song until the tiktok boys…

Chakatipotsa sei ichi 3 years ago.. hmmmm trending.. chakuda video ichi killer t

Aka katokasong kuchristmas coz of tiktok 😂😂😂 . Those two guys they deserve kusiirwa kasomething @killer t this was a great Endorsement