There Is A Political Crisis In Zimbabwe: ANC

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has admitted that there is a political crisis in Zimbabwe, marking a departure from the ‘quite diplomacy’ popularised during former President Thabo Mbeki’s reign.

ANC Secretary for International Relations, Lindiwe Zulu said if they are to help the situation, they have to be frank and honest about it.

Zulu was speaking during an interview with a South African television station, ENCA.

“In the ANC’s view, yes, there is a political crisis in Zimbabwe, and we have to be frank and honest about it.

“If we are to help the situation, then we have to be frank and honest about because we are asking the question, where is the dignity in all the Zimbabweans who are here?” said Zulu.

Since the beginning of the #ZimbabweLivesMatter campaign, South Africa has taken a leading role with President Cyril Ramaphosa sending two envoys Baleka Mbete and Sydney Mufamadi on a fact finding mission.