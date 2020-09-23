The New Order Will Close Down Chikurubi: Sikhala

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance National Vice-chairman, Job Sikhala has bemoaned the inhabitable and horrible conditions at Chikurubi Maximum Prison saying his party’s administration will close down the facility and turn it into a museum.

Sikhala made the remarks outside Chikurubi maximum prison on Wednesday, after he was granted ZWL$50 000 bail by the High Court on Tuesday afternoon.

“The new order is going to close down this horrible, inhabitable infrastructure called Chikurubi maximum prison, we are going to make sure that Chikurubi maximum prison is going to be museum, it doesn’t worthy human habitation,” said Sikhala.

Sikhala also pointed out that the tough encounters free Zimbabweans are facing are almost similar to those of the incarcerated inmates at Chikurubi maximum prison.

“Chikurubi maximum prison is a prison which all Zimbabweans are confined, the conditions that are there in the prison are also the same conditions the people of Zimbabwe are suffering, so I define Zimbabwe as a big Chikurubi maximum prison where the people are currently under incarceration and imprisonment because of the dictatorship that is governing our country,” said Sikhala.

“You know that the basic civil liberties and civil rights of our people have been taken away, civil rights is something that is fundamental,” added Sikhala.

The combative Zengeza West legislator is charged with inciting public violence, the same charges leveled against journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and 31 July protest organiser Jacob Ngarivhume who are also out on bail.