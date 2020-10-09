The Arts Gathering Dates Set

Press Statement:

AfriKera Arts Trust, Music Crossroads Academy of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Theatre Academy are excited to announce the second edition of The Arts Gathering – TAG2020. A multidiscipline arts festival featuring dance, visual art, theatre, fashion design, music, comedy and spoken word showcases.

We have been encouraged to adapt and sustain in the spirit of determination to present yet another TAG festival. This year’s theme, “Stage left, Stage right, Stage Zoom” highlights the hybrid nature of the proceedings, the physical and digital adaptation of the performing arts in this “New Normal”. Yes, the tripartite organizers of TAG are responding to the times.

Covid-19 compliance measures have limited us to two venues this year, The AfriKera Dance Theatre Hub and your computer screens. We are bringing the shows to you!

From the 29th to the 30th of October, select performances and discussion sessions will be hosted on Zoom, while a limited number of guests are invited to enjoy live performances as per COVID-19 compliance measures applied at AfriKera.

Performances are free but donations are welcome. Your support is appreciated.

Don’t let social distancing turn you into an antisocial square!

Join us for two days of co-creation, animated discussions and reinvention of how we experience the arts.

Featured acts will be announced soon!