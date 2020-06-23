Tertiary Institutions To Open On July 13

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira says tertiary institutions will open on July 13.

Professor Murwira made the remarks while appearing before the Parliamentary portfolio committee on Higher and Tertiary education this morning.

“Tertiary education institutions that is polytechnics, teachers colleges and industrial training colleges will open on 13 July 2020 beginning with final year students who are the examination candidates for National Certificate, Higher National Diploma final year classes. In polytechnics all practically oriented courses will be done thrice a week in respective workshops while non practical course will be done using mobile platforms.” said Prof Murwira

He said as the institutions open, all covid-19 regulations will be observed while fumigation will be conducted before and after use.

“Covid 19 awareness posters have been placed on all polytechnics, teachers colleges and all training colleges hotspots and all entry points into Universities as well as office and lecture venues frequently touched surfaces such as door handles sink taps and dining hall tables are disinfected before and after use,” he said

On graduation ceremonies the Minister said they will be assessing if the conditions permit to hold the ceremonies or not.

“When it comes to Graduation ceremonies we will play it by the ear. We will be able to see what is possible and what is not possible so as new evidence comes through it will make able to make the appropriate decisions at any point….we will be careful and we will be able to be careful and to forgo certain things” he said

Tertiary institutions have been hard hit with the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown which began on March 31 and some have been conducting lectures using online platforms.