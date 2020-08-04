Ten COVID-19 Deaths Recorded Yesterday

Ten people succumbed to Covid-19 pandemic yesterday, the second highest daily toll after 12 passed on Thursday last week.

In its daily update yesterday, Ministry of Health and Child Care announced 154 new cases, all local infections.

This takes the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 4 075.

According to the report, eight of yesterday’s deaths were in Harare while were from Manicaland and Matabeleland South.

Of the 154 local infections, 72 were in Harare, taking the city total to 1 299, with 39 deaths, almost half the total.

Bulawayo saw 50 new cases, taking its total to 996 but with the death toll sitting still at 20, while Midlands, the third epicentre, saw eight new cases with its total rising to 245 with five deaths.

Manicaland recorded 12 new cases, taking its total to 113 and six deaths.

Mashonaland East, which includes the satellite town of Harare neighboring eastern and north-eastern borders now, has 161 local infections, after four more yesterday.