TelOne Expands Nursery And Orchards Project

Government-owned telecommunications company TelOne has announced the expansion of its prisons tree nursery and orchard project which was launched last year at Chikurubi Prison farm.

Speaking to journalists during a media tour at Chikubi Prison Farm today, TelOne Communications Head, Melody Harry said outside the obvious environmental benefit, the expansion will provide some financial gain for Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS).

” While the partnership is meant to expand the TelOne tree planting program in a cost-effective manner as the seedlings for TelOne programmes will be provided for under the project, ZPCS will also benefit through selling the seedlings to other clients and partners for its sustainability.

“Furthermore, the orchards are expected to start producing fruits for prisoners’ consumption and also for sale with proceeds expected to benefit ZPCS,” said Harry.

Other beneficiaries of the tree seedlings are Marondera and Hwahwa Prisons which will receive at least 4,000 tree seedlings from Chikurubi farm to establish orchards.

The project which started as an environmental intervention through tree planting, with an establishment donation of 10,000 seeds and seedlings for a variety of trees and water system establishment, is aimed at empowering inmates and contribute to prisons self-sufficiency in the long-run.