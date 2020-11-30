TelOne Donates 500 Tree Seedlings To Hwahwa Prison

In a bid to expand its prisons tree nursery and orchard project, government-owned telecommunications company TelOne donated 500 tree seedlings to Hwahwa Medium Prison on Friday.

The project was launched at Chikurubi Prison farm last year as part of our TelOne’s corporate social investment programme.

Since then Chikurubi prison farm has become the hub of an established nursery that has already started producing seedlings which are now being handed over to other prisons for orchards establishment and expansion to mark this year’s tree planting day.

Addressing media during the handover ceremony, TelOne corporate services director, Hopewell Zinyau said outside the obvious environmental benefit, the expansion will provide some financial gain for Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS).

“While the partnership is meant to expand the TelOne tree planting program in a cost-effective manner as the seedlings for TelOne programmes will be provided for under the project, ZPCS will also benefit through selling the seedlings to other clients and partners for its sustainability.

“Furthermore, the orchards are expected to start producing fruits for prisoners’ consumption and also for sale with proceeds expected to benefit ZPCS,” said Zinyau.

The project which started as an environmental intervention through tree planting, with an establishment donation of 10,000 seeds and seedlings for a variety of trees and water system establishment, is aimed at empowering inmates and contribute to prisons self-sufficiency in the long-run.