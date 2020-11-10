Teachers Union Vows to Defend Incapacitated Members

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has applauded “several school heads” who disregarded a government directive to submit list of absent teachers from schools since 28 September due to incapacitation saying the move would have silenced the voices of teachers.

In a statement, PTUZ president, Dr Takavafira Zhou said he saluted yesterday’s heroic incapacitation modus operandi which was a resounding success across the country.

“We salute several school heads for failing to send names of incapacitated teachers to district and provincial offices. Incapacitation is real and lets not assist an exploitative system to silence our voices,” said Zhou.

He added that his union stands ready to defend its members as notification to the incapacitation has been made to both the employer and line Ministry.

“We noted that where teaching ensued it was largely conducted by student teachers. We reiterate that student teachers have no right to teach classes in the absence of mentors and welcome all students teachers to the incapacitation struggle, more so in light of the starvation $150 allowance that they get on teaching practice,” added Zhou.

“Our incapacitation struggle must continue with all teachers engaging a high gear against the cold and calculated educational vandalism. Anyone who thinks schools may continue to operate in the current hap hazardous meddling and muddling through without teachers would be deflated very soon. The competence based curriculum need teachers to be in schools. The competencies are identified, inculcated, nurtured and perfected by teachers.

“With the deflation of the command center tailor-made to compile names of incapacitated teachers, we are aware that the next threat is to withdraw bonuses for teachers this month purporting that education will be paid in December. The government wants to use payment of bonuses as a bargaining chip,”

“Our humble submission is that we stand ready for meaningful dialogue as Ptuz and part of the United Front of Teacher Unions. Such dialogue may salvage something for the 2020 academic year which is fast becoming a wasted year. The attempt to re-open schools seem to be tailor-made to entice students to pay fees than enhance meaningful learning and teaching. While it is still puzzling how students would successfully write examination given the fact that there is no meaningful learning in schools, we want to remind Zimsec to be ready to pay invigilators if they dream of smoothy running of exams,” said Zhou.

Teachers have also appealed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to urgently intervene over the welfare, health and safety of teachers in order to find a lasting solution in schools.

“Nothing substantial may come from discredited Apex Council that has no mandate from teacher unions and whose engagement in NJNC has become a tissue of misrepresentation. Dialogue with the United Front of Teacher Unions can in our view bring a modicum of normalcy to schools,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Public Service Commission (PSC) has directed the ministry to take appropriate action against those teachers who are not reporting for duty and apply the principle of “No work no pay”.

Provincial Education Directors have been directed to gather attendance information including names of teachers at all the schools and submit it to Head Office every Friday until further notice.

Teachers are demanding the restoration of their 2018 salaries when they were being paid around USD520 than the current salary which is average of USD30.