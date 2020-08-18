Teachers Demand Way Forward On Schools Opening

Teachers have called on the government to begin meaningful engagement with education stakeholders to map a way forward in terms of re-opening of schools as the education sector amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, PTUZ president Takavafira Zhou said his organization does not regret pushing for delays in re-opening of schools until the health of teachers and pupils was safeguarded,

“It was high time for government to give clarity over the 2020 academic year rather than “take a lackadaisical approach to the crucial issue of re-opening of schools”.

“It is becoming more clear that chances of opening schools this year are far-fetched and remote, but even if schools are to open next year, there is need for preparation towards that, let alone clarity over the 2020 academic year,” read the statement.

“There are no clear plans to assist pupils other than homiletic, bellicose and rhetoric of radio and television lessons, and while the efficacy of such lessons is certainly undoubted, we wonder how this would become a reality in a country where 75% to 80% of areas have no television and radio frequencies,” he said.

“Our sober reflection is that the country cannot afford to cancel the 2020 academic year even if schools open in January next year. Rather, pupils must be given an opportunity to learn for two to three months before they can write the end of 2020 academic year exams,”

“This can be followed by a 2021 academic year divided into two-three months learning terms and ensure that by end of 2021 we have rectified learning challenges emanating from COVID-19 related closure of schools.”

Cancellation of the 2020 academic year would mean that there will be too many Early Childhood Development and Grade 1 classes in 2021 as the current pupils would be joined by the new 2021 pupils.

The teachers union added that such a situation would create challenges even for form one enrollment as there would be too many Grade 7 graduates in 2021, including those from 2020.

PTUZ said it was also worrisome that the government has maintained silence on the discrepancies between teachers’ salaries and other sectors in government.