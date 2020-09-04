Teachers Demand Health Sector Assessment Before Opening Of Schools

Teachers have urged the government to engage the health sector at provincial and district levels to assess the state of preparedness in case of outburst of COVID-19 once schools re-open doors to learners.

The government recently announced school opening dates for all exam classes.

In a telephone interview with 263Chat, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) President, Obert Masaraure said they were not against the opening of schools but were worried about the safety of both teachers and pupils.

“We are engaging stakeholders such as parents through the School Development Association/Committees to give us their view on this inconsiderate decision taken by the government,” he said.

“We are also engaging the health sector at provincial and district levels to assess the state and preparedness of hospitals in case of the outburst of COVID-19 in schools. The recommendations by the health sector will determine whether we can encourage our members to report for work.

Masaraure said government should provide teachers with PPEs on top of fumigating all learning facilities which were once used as quarantine centres.

“The government must first test all learners and teachers, provide PPEs, fumigate all learning facilities that were used as quarantine centres,” he said.

He urged government to also look into the welfare of teachers by increasing their salaries to ensure continuity of lessons.

“The cost of living is beyond the reach of every teacher. All basic needs are priced in USD at a time when teachers are remunerated in useless RTGS,”