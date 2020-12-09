Tatenda Mahachi Releases Single With US-based Isaac Simpson

Popular gospel singer Tatenda Mahachi has dropped a collaboration He cares for You featuring American vocalist Isaac Simpson.

The eminent release taken off a popular folk gospel blended into a fast tempo-house-like beat is a reassurance of God’s care and love for the human race.

Equipped with infectious melodies that tell the story of Jesus’ love in adversity times we currently find ourselves in, “He Cares for You” sees Tatenda Mahachi and US-baed Isaac Simpson combine their range to come up with a danceable yet prayerful jam.

“The song is a reminder to everyone that even though we are living in difficult circumstances God’s love still abounds and he will take care of us,” explains Mahachi.

“We adapted the chorus from the popular traditional song Ane Hanya Nesu and gave it a different life with the help of Macdonald Chidavaenzi who produced the song,” he added.

Mahachi first met Simpson in 2016 after being introduced to him by his friend the late South African gospel star S’fiso Ncwane, and the two decided to keep in touch for future works.

He cares for you is available on all digital platforms with the video set to be shot between December and January 2021.