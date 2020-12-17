Talent Search Show Organisers Upbeat Despite COVID-19 Threat

Talent search project, Dreamstar Zimbabwe is upbeat that its virtual edition, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic will be a major success.

The contest organisers who usually move across the country scouting for musical talent have been and will continue running virtual audition series from when they stared in June until just before the finals which are slated for 25 December at 7 Arts Theatre.

Newly appointed Managing Director at Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) Tinashe Kitchen, said the preparations are well underway and that people should expect to be wowed by the tremendous talent in Zimbabwe.

“We have received so much virtual auditions and the talent is astonishing. The finals are going to be amazing, that’s a promise,” he said

Leonard Mapfumo, Artist Director at JCMC, said preparations are underway for the finals and that contestants that have made it through to the final round are already rehearsing and going through their paces for the final night.

“Our rehearsals for the finals are on course and we are going through each act to give you the best talent showcase on Christmas Day. Those that made have been notified, with some practising with our house band Those Guys Vacho.”

Dreamstar Zimbabwe, now in its seventh year is sponsored by the Chinese Embassy and supported by Wild Africa Travel, Empire Tobacco, China Africa Economic Cultural Exchange and Research Centre and Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation.