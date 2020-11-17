Takashinga officially crowned NPL champions

Takashinga Patriots have officially been crowned the inaugural National Premier League (NPL) champions after finally getting their hands on the winners’ trophy at the tournament’s awards ceremony held at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

The Highfield-based side became the first champions of the new national club competition that was concluded a fortnight ago.

Their achievement was celebrated at today’s prize-giving event as Takashinga received the NPL trophy as well as medals and a US$10 000 cheque from Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani.

Runners-up MidWest walked away with medals and US$5 000 in prize money.

There were also individual awards which saw Takashinga captain Roy Kaia scooping the player of the tournament accolade for his consistent all-round performances during the NPL campaign.

MidWest skipper Tarisai Musakanda, who scored 307 runs including a century and a fifty, was voted as the best batsman.

The top bowler award went to Malcolm Chikuwa of Gladiators who claimed a total of 23 wickets, including a best return of seven for 16 runs, in eight matches.

For leading Takashinga to six victories in their eight matches, Erick Chauluka was named as coach of the tournament.

The NPL, a 45-over national club competition involving the top teams from across Zimbabwe, was unveiled by ZC in September.

Apart from Takashinga and MidWest, the other clubs that participated in the 2020/21 campaign are Amakhosi, Queens, Rainbow Sharks, Gladiators, Harare Kings, Great Zimbabwe Patriots and Easterns.

2020/21 National Premier League Awards: