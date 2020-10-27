T Freddy Drags Army Boss To Court Over Mine Dispute

Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder, Prophet T Freddy has filed an urgent High Court application seeking to bar Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) colonel, Richard Mapanda from invading his mine in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central.

Colonel Mapanda reportedly invaded the mine with a loaded gun and threatened to shoot Prophet T Freddy’s workers manning the place.

Through his lawyer Jivas Mudimu of Mudimu law chambers, T Freddy, the director of Lazania Gold Mine said he was the legitimate owner of the mine with license and mining certificates, required by the law before carrying out any extraction activities.

“Applicant is a Mining company which is in the business of mining prospect for gold on an area of approximately 100 hectares situated within RA 1566 in the Mining District of Mashonaland central under special grant is attached hereto as “Annexure “A”,” wrote Prophet T Freddy in his founding affidavit.

He added that his company had gone through all required processes for registration and for Environmental Impact Assessment without any objections concerning the land in question.

“Despite all this effort which Applicant did which was at the knowledge of the 1st Respondent, he never objected, now that the applicant started its operation the 1st respondent is now disrupting the operations of the mine using force and threats. The Applicant efforts to stop the 1st respondent has proved to be abortive with fears that more confrontational approach will lead to violence” reads the affidavit.

“The Likelihood that the 1st respondent would unleash terror on the Applicant’s members is not imagined one since he came with a gun, and promised to shot anyone who comes back to the mine,”

He said it is his belief that there is no basis upon which the Respondent’s conduct is premised, leaving him with no choice than to approach the court for an urgent relief.

Prophet T Freddy said he treated the matter as urgent since the respondent chased away all workers threatening to kill them if they disobey his orders hence the operation of the mine has stopped.

Provincial Mining director Mashonaland East Province has been cited as the second respondent.

Colonel Mapanda could not be reached for a comment as his office number was unavailable.