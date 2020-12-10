Sweden Donates US$ 200,000 Towards Public Sector Audit

Sweden’s National Audit Office has granted Zimbabwe’s Office of the Auditor General US$200,000 towards public sector auditing.

The timely contribution, made through UNDP, will enable the implementation of special audits such as the Cyclone Idai and COVID-19 response and recovery. The grant will also enable the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) to employ digital tools and systems to increase effectiveness and efficiency in their statutory mandate.

“Our intention is to adjust our support to the current situation to enable OAG to carry out their important mandate as well as possible” says the Swedish Auditor General Mrs Helena Lindberg.

Speaking during the virtual event to receive the grant, UNDP Resident Representative, Georges van Montfort said “Given their important mandate as the protector of public accounts, it is important that the OAG remains capable in spite of COVID-19. This timely contribution from the people of Sweden will contribute to institutional strengthening of the OAG to carry out its constitutional mandate”

Ms Chiri, Auditor General of the OAG noted in her closing remarks that audits had previously been delayed due to a lack of automated processes. She further stated that the funding and technical support received from the Swedish National Auditors Office to modernise systems would enhance the institutions auditing capacity ensuring transparency and accountability of public resources in the country.

This US$200,000 contribution builds on previous cooperation between UNDP, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe’s Office of the Auditor General, Swedish National Auditor’s Office. It was also supported by the Embassy of Sweden in Zimbabwe and the European Union.

With the previous support, the OAG was able to conduct outstanding audits and bringing them up to date, in the process making concrete recommendations flagging corporate governance issues and enabling timely submission of annual audited reports to the Parliament.