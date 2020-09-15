Suspended Town Clerk Out on RTGS50 000 Bail

Harare Magistrate Bianca Makwande has granted ZWL$50 000 bail to City of Harare, Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango, City Director of housing and community services, Addmore Nhekairo and Town Planner, Samuel Nyabezi who are facing corruption charges.

Makwande ordered Chisango to pay ZWL$50 000, not to visit the Town House until the investigations are finalised and not to interfere with witnesses.

Chisango was also ordered to reside at his given address and report once a week at his nearest police station.

The other two co-accused, Nhekairo and Nyabezi were ordered to continue following their given bail conditions imposed on the other pending cases before the court.

The trio are facing charges of criminal abuse of office, bribery and fraud.

Chisango was arrested in Gweru last where he was attending a town clerks’ forum, two days after suspending director of works Zvenyika Chawatama without pay on allegations of potential disciplinary offences.

It is understood that Chisango is being accused, along with Nhekairo of illegal creation and allocation of stands on an open space in Kuwadzana 3 in July last year without going through the legal process of changing land use.

Former mayor Herbert Gomba and other top officials, Edgar Dzehonye, Mathew Marara, Rudo Chigocha, Believer Mpawaenda and Margeth Geroge, have also been arrested over illegal land deals rocking the City of Harare.