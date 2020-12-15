Suspend Mwonzora For Abusing Party Funds, Khupe Told

A member of the opposition MDC faction led by Dr Thokozani Khupe has called on the party leadership to take stiff action against party secretary general Douglas Mwonzora who is accused of embezzling party funds.

MDC-T founding member, Leonard Chisvo who reported Mwonzora to the police addressed journalists in Harare today where he accused the party leadership of selective application of the law citing the expulsion of Organising Secretary Abednico Bhebhe who was accused of breaching party constitution.

Chisvo said by failing to rein in on Mwonzora, Khupe had become an accomplice in the misappropriation of the funds.

“As a concerned party member, I want to register the public opinion that the failure by the MDC-T leadership and in particular the Acting President Hon Dr Thokozani Khupe to act decisively on the $300 000 stolen by Mwonzora is a sign that that they are an accomplice,” he said.

Chisvo accused the party leadership of covering up acts of indiscipline and gross abuse of funds.

“We have no kind words to the MDC T leadership which seems to cover up for the acts of indiscipline and gross abuse of funds. The MDC T national organiser, Abedinico Bhebhe was suspended and then later expelled from the party for indiscipline, while the party deputy spokesperson Hon Khalipani Pugheni was suspended from his position last month on allegations of his own personal issues that could threaten the integrity of the party.

“In this scenario, we expect the immediate course of action against Douglas Mwonzora. There must be no selective application of the rules of the party.” he said

Chisvo expressed shock over reports that acting party president Khupe had given Mwonzora a reprieve after he apologized to the party’s Stranding Committee members.

“Surprisingly, we have party members who suffer or die from political issues and some lost their relatives while polling agents were not paid in the harmonized Election in 2018. If Mwonzora claims that he has all the powers to withdraw money and yet he failed to pay the polling agents till now, then what justification does he have to abuse the party funds?

“The allegations that Mwonzora apologized to the Standing Committee Members and forgiven by acting party President Dr Khupe is not constitutional and they have no mandate to cover up corruption, fraud and criminal offence in the party.” Chisvo charged.

He called for the immediate suspension of Mwonzora and that he returns the funds that he withdrew from the party coffers.

“The following urgent demand will make the MDC-T a well revived, credible and strengthened institution, the suspension of Douglas Mwonzora from the position of secretary general and MDC-T party in particular. Urgently investigate the circumstances under which the money was withdrawn and take due legal process and that Mwonzora pays back the $300 000 which he withdrew from the bank and abused” he said.