Surge In COVID-19 Cases Now Under Control: Govt

The government has attributed the decrease in COVID-19 cases to tight regulations and protocols put in place by the government early this year following a surge in new cases since the beginning of December.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday said there is a clear indication that the increase in cases is now under control.

“The taskforce noted a decreasing positivity rate from the peak in mid-January to the present, a clear indication that the surge in cases is now under control. However, this should not be seen as a reason to throw caution to the wind, but for the nation to vigilantly adhere to Covid-19 protocols,” she said.

Mutsvangwa added that the high number of cases recorded last month and deaths including four national heroes was a difficult period for the country.

“The past week, the cumulative number of countrywide arrests for flouting Covid-19 regulations increased by over 2 000 from 19 188 the previous week to 21 647,” said Mutsvangwa.

Mutsvangwa reminded people of the need to continue adhering to the prescribed protocols to give the country a chance of turning the tide against the global epidemic.

“Let us use the new month to strengthen our resolve to fight Covid-19. Experiences of the past month are a cautionary tale to each one of us and further highlight the need for Zimbabweans to join hands and work together to overcome this pandemic.

“Let us mask up, sanitise, practice good hygiene and stay at home,” said Mutsvangwa.

While Zimbabwe is recording successes in the fight against Covid-19 with falling infections, deaths and active cases, the government said citizens must remain on high alert and continue strictly adhering to the control measures as the disease still poses a huge threat to the population.