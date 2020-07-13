Stunner Rejects Medical Fund Assistance

Popular rapper, Desmond “Stunner” Chideme has indicated that he is not in need of assistance to cater for his medical bills.

This follows efforts by socialite, Mandla Gumbo to solicit funds on social media and assist the hospitalised “Godo” hitmaker on medical bills.

A statement issued by Stunner’s family spokesperson confirmed that the rapper is not in good health but is also not in need of any funding.

“We have learnt of internet posts soliciting for medical funds on behalf of Stunner. It is true that Stunner is not in good health but he has not yet approved efforts to source money on his behalf, neither has he sent emissaries to that effect.

“Stunner is admitted at a private medical facility in Harare, he has been showing signs of improvement and all the hospital bills are paid up in full,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, the rapper was recently making headlines after his wife accused him of raping her younger sister and threatening to kill her.