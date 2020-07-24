Stunner Back In Studio, Promises Diss Tracks

By Staff Reporter

Popular rapper, Desmond “Stunner” Chideme who was hospitalised for an undisclosed ailment is back in the studio and says he is tailoring a few tracks to whip a few individuals into line.

Speaking to socialite, Tatelicious, the Godo hitmaker said he is working on a project to address a few individuals before he hits the screens next week.

“I’m currently in the studio working on something, there are a few people I want to address quick. I don’t want for people to see me all thinned out like this, so I’m hoping to gain my weight back then hit the screens with a performance next Friday,” he said.

While in hospital, the rapper torched a storm after rebuffing medical fund assistance facilitated by socialite, Mandla Gumbo.

His ex-wife, Olinda Chapel also weighed on the matter condemning the unsanctioned soliciting of funds.

 

 

