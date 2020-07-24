Stunner Back In Studio, Promises Diss Tracks

Popular rapper, Desmond “Stunner” Chideme who was hospitalised for an undisclosed ailment is back in the studio and says he is tailoring a few tracks to whip a few individuals into line.

Speaking to socialite, Tatelicious, the Godo hitmaker said he is working on a project to address a few individuals before he hits the screens next week.

“I’m currently in the studio working on something, there are a few people I want to address quick. I don’t want for people to see me all thinned out like this, so I’m hoping to gain my weight back then hit the screens with a performance next Friday,” he said.

While in hospital, the rapper torched a storm after rebuffing medical fund assistance facilitated by socialite, Mandla Gumbo.

His ex-wife, Olinda Chapel also weighed on the matter condemning the unsanctioned soliciting of funds.