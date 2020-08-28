Stringent Health Protocols Force Leopard Rock To Cancel Reopening Plans

The Leopard Rock Hotel in Vumba have abandoned initial plans to reopen its doors to visitors this year post lockdown after failing to meet “unrealistic” Covid-19 regulations as dictated by the Health Department, 263Chat Business has learnt.

The hotel anticipates reopening to the public in 2021 once there are changes in circumstances and a revision of the regulations.

“We have not met the Health Department’s standards of COVID safety. As a result, we will not be moving forward with our reopening strategy. We will await a realistic revision of the regulations or a change in circumstances to reopen the hotel to the public. We strongly suspect we will only be able to reopen in 2021,’ the hotel advised its customers in a statement.

Part of the stringent requirements the hotel failed to meet as per Health Department are, “Hand Paper towel machine/rail in public facilities (we have individual hand towels, Spare Batteries For Infrared Thermometer (never mind that we have two spare thermometers), Handwashing plastic containers with a tap X 8 for all entrance points (Includes club house) — I certainly wouldn’t wash my hands with these, Work suits (2 pairs specific for disinfecting), Overall (2 Pairs), Tyvek suit ( x 2), Face shield (x 2) goes along with the Tyvek suit and Bin liners – small for each bin in each room,” wrote the hotel management.

Efforts to contact the department of health for a comment on the justification of the requirements went futile.

Leopard Rock hotel is one of the flagship hotels in Zimbabwe due to its elegant design and location in the serene and picturesque environs of Vumba mountains.

Initially, the hotel was scheduled to partially reopen in the next few weeks under a phase by phase strategy to contain the pandemic since shutting its doors in March due to Covid-19 fears.

Last week, the hotel announced it would start by taking bookings from patrons from a known social circle and it also issued USD $125 coupons valid for three years to customers as a way of raising funds for a smooth restart.

The coupons have since been cancelled.

“We apologize to our potential guests that until we are able to safely open and meet the standards required. Leopard Rock shall remain in lockdown. We hope that circumstance will change soon to allow us to welcome guests once again,” the hotel said.