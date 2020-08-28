Stop Blaming Diplomatic Missions, Govt Told

Heads of seven diplomatic missions accredited to Zimbabwe have called on the Government to stop blaming diplomatic missions and deliver on its long promised reforms which they if implemented will make a difference to the life of all citizens.

In a statement, the heads of Mission of Canada, Germany Netherlands, Norway, Poland the United Kingdom and the United States of America called on the Government to move away from such language and deliver on their promises.

“Two years ago in his inaugural speech, President Mnangagwa vowed to serve the country and all of its people. It is in this spirit that the Heads of Mission express their deep concern with the current political, economic, social and health crisis that most Zimbabweans are facing today.

“Zimbabwean people have the right to engage in dialogue to build a better future of their country. But the necessary discussions have so far been hindered by unhelpful rhetoric and blame assigned to several groups including diplomatic missions and non-state actors. We ask the Government to move away from such language and instead to deliver on its long promised reforms and reach across the divides. Implemented to the benefit of all, they will make a difference to the life of all Zimbabweans,” read the statement

The Heads of Mission implored the Government not to hide with the Covid-19 pandemic to restrict citizen’s rights.

“But Covid-19 must not be used as an excuse to restrict citizen’s fundamental freedoms. Freedom of the press, of opinion, of expression and of assembly are all universally recognised human rights and are guaranteed by the Zimbabwean constitution. The government also has a responsibility to investigate and prosecute those responsible for violating human rights.

“The heads of Mission further reiterate their calls for Government to address corruption and illicit extraction of Zimbabwe’s wealth for personal gain, which continue to undermine Zimbabwe’s development and the well-being of its people. If Zimbabwe is to reach its potential, its wealth and resources must be used to serve all Zimbabweans.” said the Heads of Missions

Zimbabwe has been under spotlight following alleged human rights violations that has seen arbitrary arrests of journalists and political activists.