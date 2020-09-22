State Pushes For Detention Of Mamombe

The state has applied for Harare West legislator, Joana Mamombe to be detained at a psychiatric institution to allow government doctors to carry out mental health examination.

This follows submissions by Mamombe’s lawyers Alec Muchadehama and Jeremiah Bhamu that the youthful politician had mental disorder.

Prosecutor, Michael Reza pleaded with Harare magistrate, Bianca Makwande that Mamombe should be taken in custody and sent for medical examination by government medical doctors.

“The accused has been brought to the court four times with excuses of mental disorder and need to be detained in a facility and be assessed mentally.

“Dr Fungisai Mazhandu who testified before the court brought no proof whatsoever that she was a psychiatrist and she failed to determine how long Mamombe needs treatment hence the court needs assistance from government experts to determine a time frame that Mamombe needs to be certified fit for trial,” he said.

He also added that the State only has control over Mamombe’s case if she is detained at a government institution.

Meanwhile, Bhamu requested for a postponement of Mamombe’s case due to the absence of lead counsel Muchadehama who was held up in Gweru over another matter.

Bhamu told the court that he could not proceed with the process as Muchadehama was in possession of the record of proceedings.

However, magistrate Makwande ruled that the state should proceed with the application but give time for Muchadehama to come back for submissions.

Matter was postponed to tomorrow, 23 September.