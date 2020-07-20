State Intensifies Clampdown On Opposition Activists, Critics

Police have intensified a clampdown on political activists and government critics following this morning’s arrest of journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and 31 July protest convenor Jacob Ngarivhume on yet to be known charges.

Ngarivhume was the first to be arrested and taken to Harare Central Police Station. Later on Chin’ono posted on Twitter that the police were harassing his workers before they eventually broke into his house and arrested him.

Speaking at Chin’ono’s house, human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa said state agents who did not produce a warrant broke the glass door and gained entry into his house.

“We have just arrived at Hopewell’s house after receiving an SOS that his home has been surrounded by about eight security agents and they broke the glass at his door, gained entry and he has been abducted we are not sure where he has been taken because his workers say they did not produce and warrant when they came to his house.” said Mtetwa.

Chin’ono is one of the fierce government critics and has exposed a number of corrupt deals involving top government officials while Ngarivhume has soldiered on with his planned demonstration against corruption despite warning from the state.

This morning, Ngarivhume tweeted about receiving death threats from persons sympathetic to the state.

