Stanbic Bank Constructs Two Classrooms For Nyarutombo Primary School

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has completed the construction of two classrooms in the form of a 2×1 classroom block, a solar borehole and a block of male and female toilets for Nyarutombo Primary School in Muzarabani some 230 km North West of Harare.

The leading financial services institution also bought furniture for the two blocks as it pursues its Corporates Social Investment (CSI) strategy which is focused on Education, Health and Sanitation.

Construction of the classroom blocks began in earnest last year and follows an earlier donation of stationery and mosquito repellent equipment by the bank to the Mashonaland Central based school whose area is a haven for Malaria.

Stanbic Bank Head of Marketing and Communications, Palmer Mugavha said the Bank authorities were moved by the sight of dilapidated grass thatched classrooms when they went to donate the stationery and malaria protection items and decide to spruce up the institution in a big way.

“We came here to donate mosquito nets, mosquito repellent wrist bands and an assortment of stationery and the sight of grass thatched classrooms, one of which had collapsed inwards, touched us and moved us to make a decision to construct the two blocks, install a solar borehole, toilets and furniture,” said Mugavha.

Muzarabani is among the districts in Zimbabwe that are worst affected by Malaria while it is also frequently hit hard by floods during the rainy season and this saw one of the glass thatched classrooms collapsing.

Established in May 2011, Nyarutombo Primary school is run by the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe (MCZ)’s community relations arm called Methodist Development and Relief Agency (MeDRA).

MeDRA National Director, Ms. Junior Vutoyi, said the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe is grateful for the donation made by Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe coming hard on the heels of the donation of mosquito repellent items and stationery.

‘’We are grateful for Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe for this priceless donation. The classroom blocks have become even handier especially considering the COVID 19 situation and the need for social distancing. The blocks are now complete, and we are all eagerly waiting for lessons to resume once we get a directive from the Ministry of Education. We are so excited and ready to be up and running in our new look school thanks to Stanbic who set the ball rolling leading to two other well-wishers building two more blocks,’’ said Vutoyi.

She said the donation by Stanbic was not only significant in affording the pupils a learning roof over their heads, but would also be pivotal in ensuring that the status of the school will be upgraded to an exam centre from a satellite one.

Previously, students from Nyarutombo would go and write exams in far-away centres which was a big inconvenience particularly the end of year exams which come during the rainy season.

“This is really a fresh start for this school and all 333 pupils from grade one to seven will now be accommodated in the four classroom blocks with only the ECD learning block yet to be constructed. We are still accepting assistance from all well-wishers to help us build this block”, said Vutoyi.

