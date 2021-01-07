SRC Clears Warriors CHAN Participation

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has approved the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)’s application to proceed with participation at this year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

The tournament which is reserved for players plying their trade in local leagues will be hosted in Cameroon from the 16th of January to February 7. Government had suspended all sporting activities owing to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

In a statement, ZIFA communications manager Xolisani Gwesela confirmed the latest developments saying the team is still in camp.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association advises the nation that our application to proceed with participation at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) has been approved by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

“This follows the government’s recent suspension of all sporting activities in a national effort to reduce the spread of covid-19.The team is still in camp, self-isolating, after recording 15 positive tests for covid-19. Players and officials who tested positive on 28 January will be tested again on 10 January 2021.” said Gwesela

He announced that the team will depart for Cameroon on the 13th of January and urged all football stakeholders to observe laid down Covid-19 regulations.

“We wish all those who tested positive a swift recovery. The delegation departs for Cameroon on 13 January 2021. ZIFA appeals to all stakeholders to remain vigilant in the face of a renewed covid-19 threat. Please observe all healthy and safety guidelines to keep everyone safe.

“We wish our Warriors all the best and we hope they will prevail in Cameroon. The Association would like to acknowledge and thank the SRC for swift processing of our request to keep our preparations for the important assignment on track.” he said.

The Warriors are in Group A and kick start their campaign against hosts Cameroon before taking on Mali and Burkina Faso who are also in the same group.