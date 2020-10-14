Square Applauds Mutare Crickets Fans

Mutare– Easterns coach Square Square has hailed the spirit exhibited by their Mutare fans after turning out to support their local side during the ongoing National Premier League (NPL).

By Fungai Munyoro

Easterns hosted Harare Kings at Mutare Sports Club on Sunday in their second match of the NPL. Square said his side was well supported at home and urges the fans to continue supporting them.

“We had so much support on Sunday. I am very happy about that. I really want to thank our fans and urge them to continue rallying behind us.

“Mutare is a cricket community. We will continue to give our fans a good treat. We promise to work hard and win the trophy for them. I am happy with how the games have been scheduled, we will have more home games which is an advantage to us, ” he said.

Square believes that he has a good squad o challenge for the top honours.

Easterns started their campaign on a high note. Their first assignment was an away match to Takashinga where they won by 5 runs before last Sunday’s eight-wicket victory over Harare Kings.

“I am quite confident that I have a good squad that will do a good job. We will continue perfecting our play as the league progresses ” he said.

Today(Wednesday), Easterns will face Great Zimbabwe at Mutare Sports Club before taking on Gladiators on Sunday at the same venue. They will be banking on the experience and services of their skipper Kevin Kasuza who scored an unbeaten 47 off 48 balls on Sunday