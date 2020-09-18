Songstress Drops Ep Hails Record Label

Hip-hop lovers are up for a treat following Wednesday’s release of a five-track Extended Play (Ep) titled Dzimudzangara by an upcoming star, Skilz Tha Louche at a slick virtual event held in the capital.

The Ep which carries the songs Dzimudzangara (tittle track), Inini, Ndini Ndadi, Vane Dzungu and Kughetto is now available on YouTube.

In an interview, the Inini singer sang praises for the record label, BigBass Entertainment, producers of the album, saying high professional standards upheld at their studio has made it easy for her to manoeuvre her way.

“It’s pretty tough to get to this point as a female artiste without encountering sexual harassment of some sort and for that, I would like to appreciate standards of professionalism that I see being upheld at Bigbass Studio. They are creating a safe working environment for female artistes,” she said.

Speaking to 263Chat, BigBass Studio manager, Kudakwashe Manyore highlighted that his stable’s concern over constricted activity of female artistes this year saw them facilitating the budding talent’s Ep release.

“Very few ladies during this COVID-19 period were given platforms to launch their works and to this end, we saw it as an opportune moment to give Skilz a room,” he said.

Skilz has a year-long contract with BigBass Entertainment and according to Manyore the vision is to establish the singer as a regional artiste in the near future.