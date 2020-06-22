Some React to the #ZimbabweansMustFall Hashtag on Social Media

In recent weeks, many countries across the world, including South Africa joined protests in support of #BlackLivesMatter after the murder of George Floyd. The hashtag #ZimbabweansMustFall started to trend on twitter over the last 18 hours. Here is a snapshot of some of the tweets:

Before you try to blackmail us with BLM just know that, Black Americans are also protesting Against Foreigners from Africa and the Caribbean who take opportunities thier opportunities and call them Lazy in return. Blackmailing us with BLM won't work #ZimbabweansMustFall — Lerato Pillay (@uLerato_pillay) June 21, 2020

I'm a firm believer of "zifa ngamvunye", so I 100% support #ZimbabweansMustFall

I mean 2 good Zimbabweans don't make up for 100 rotten ones hiding inside our beautiful country. So yeah if you get a chance take your 2 good ones and get TF out of our country! — VIKING 💎 (@viking_za) June 21, 2020

While you busy shaking individuals,

Lerato is shaking the whole country😂😂#ZimbabweansMustFall pic.twitter.com/q43lClLjhk — Stevovo🇿🇦🇱🇸🇧🇼 (@athi_mlele) June 21, 2020

South Africans: every African country must fixed their own country and put their citizens first

Botswana: yes we agree

Uganda: yes we agree

Rwanda: yes we agree

Hardworking Educated Zimbabweans with land: hell no

😂😂😂#ZimbabweansMustFall — Thabo Ngesi (@ThaboNgesi_) June 21, 2020

We have surrounded our cities to foreigners vele 🤔😪 #PutSouthAfricansFirst #ZimbabweansMustFall pic.twitter.com/cw1ioFupMV — Put South Africans First🇿🇦 (@sthe_mwelase) June 21, 2020

I was shocked when I saw #ZimbabweansMustFall trending. It’s a clear indication that people don’t want us in their countries. We have to fix our country and make it habitable so that we never need to go to places were we are treated with contempt. #NoToConstitutionalAmendments pic.twitter.com/cFY4ROc7oO — Namatai Kwekweza🇿🇼 (@namataik_) June 22, 2020

The problem is, white capital still runs your country, your government is corrupt, then you blame your problems on foreigners. And you tell Zimbabweans to sort out their country… you sort yours out, too! — Gandanga (@GandangaJena) June 22, 2020

#ZimbabweansMustFall y'all say? Listen I'm South African and I've been watching y'all advocating bull. Do you know that in Years to come South Africans will go looking for refugee & bread in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe will Rise Again and Zimbabwe will be the Jewel of Africa its has been pic.twitter.com/e9gK64VvEv — 🇿🇦♨️●Distillo_Stillo●♨️🇿🇦 || Pulchritudinous (@DistilloS) June 22, 2020

You can't be xenophobic and support #ZimbabweansMustFall yet still support Black lives matter. pic.twitter.com/bNQPCyvINf — Lami (@lami39_) June 21, 2020

I guess Vladamir was right about this #ZimbabweansMustFall pic.twitter.com/iyj0Qjn0zA — Katleho Makhoana (@Only_kattish) June 21, 2020

The face I make when I see people tweeting black lives matter, then later tweeting #ZimbabweansMustFall pic.twitter.com/QR4En4s4ss — Ceejay (@__Say__less__) June 21, 2020