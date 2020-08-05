Six Day Working Cycle For Vegetable Markets

Government has resolved that all vegetable market bays be restructured in line with the Covid-19 pandemic regulations.

Speaking during a post Cabinet press briefing, Small to Medium Enterprises Minister Sithembiso Nyoni said the markets will operate on a six day cycle and will be closed for disinfection on the seventh day.

“As a precautionary measure to curb the transmission of COVID-19 at food markets, which are characterized by crowding, poor sanitization and lack of reticulated water, Cabinet resolved that the restructuring of the vegetable markets bays in line with COVID-19 protocols be done in all vegetable markets.

“….markets operate a six-day-cycle with mandatory closure for disinfection on the seventh day, that all vendors at stalls should exercise extreme precaution like the use of sanitisers and consistent hand-washing with soap and running water” said Nyoni

Minister Nyoni said a targeted Information Education Campaign be conducted to promote a new-normal among traders and customers at these markets adding that government will also come up with measures to be enforced in other places where people converge in large numbers.

The move comes in the wake of spiking cases of the Covid-19 pandemic with vegetable markets like Mbare Musika receiving thousands of people on a daily basis.