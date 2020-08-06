“Silent Genocide In Hospitals”

The dire situation in public hospitals has become a silent genocide for health workers who are being forced to work without personal protective equipment and basic medical supplies to attend to patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past few months, the situation in hospitals has continued to deteriorate with health workers now on their 49th day of industrial action demanding better salaries and PPEs.

A nurse who spoke on condition of anonymity working in the red zone area designated for Covid-19 admissions at Parirenyatwa hospital said there is no water for them to use in the D floor where they are residing.