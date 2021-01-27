Sikhala’s Bail Ruling Reserved To Next Month

MDC Alliance vice chairman Job Sikhala will remain in custody after High Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi reserved his bail appeal ruling to Monday the 1st of February.

Sikhala is being charged with communicating falsehoods after he allegedly tweeted that police had beaten an infant to death while enforcing Covid-19 lockdown rules. The Zimbabwe Republic Police later dismissed the reports as unfounded.

Sikhala will remain detained at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison after Justice Chitapi’s ruling.

The Zengeza West legislator has been complaining that the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has been ill treating him by denying his lawyers to hand him food and was shackled in leg irons. Justice Chitapi ruled that in future ZPCS officers should not shackle him in leg irons.

Early today the High Court granted bail to journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who is facing the same charge together with Sikhala and MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere.