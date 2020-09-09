Sikhala’s Bail Hearing Postponed To Friday

The High Court has postponed bail hearing for incarcerated Zengeza West legislator and MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala to Friday due to the unavailability of his record from the Harare Magistrates Court.

Sikhala has been languishing at Chikurubi Maximum prison following his arrest on 22 August when he was picked at a Tynwald house where he was in hiding and charged with inciting public violence.

The bail hearing was supposed to kick off today after his lawyers filed their submissions on Friday last week.

However they were told that Sikhala’s record could not be availed as there was no magistrate willing to sign it since Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube who presided over the case was on leave.

The court also heard that Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi refused to go over the record on the basis that it was too long, therefore could not sign it.

Justice Erica Ndebele however gave an order that Magistrate Ncube come back from his leave to sign the record.

Sikhala is represented by Advocate Eric Matinenga, Harrison Nkomo and Jeremiah Bamu, Sikhala from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).