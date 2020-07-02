Sikhala Unfazed By Arrest Threats

MDC alliance deputy national chairperson, Job Sikhala has responded to recent remarks by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri that the net was closing in on individuals peddling information of an imminent coup in the country.

Early last month, Government dismissed as false, allegations of an imminent coup in the country and warning purveyors of such information.

“Let me set the record straight from the onset, to Oppah Muchinguri, please bring it on, I am not afraid of the threats because this country cannot be governed on the basis of lies and manufacturing of falsehoods against those who are standing against the evils of your government because this country does not belong to anyone’s mother” said Sikhala

The firebrand politician says he was briefed of his looming arrest together with outspoken preacher Talent Chiwenga.

“I am briefed that the threat by Oppah Muchinguri is targeting at arresting me and (Apostle Talent) Chiwenga as soon as possible. The brief I received which is quite detailed, says, sooner rather than later after our arrest, journalist (Hopewell) Chin’ono will also be immediately nabbed.

“I will not tolerate any persecution on my person anymore. Don’t dare again. Like their threat to come and invade my home on the 29th of February 2020 that turned into a nightmare, I have mobilised the entire population to trigger a revolution in the event of carrying out their threat. I am a practical man.” he said.

Early this year Sikhala appeared before the Masvingo High Court facing charges of treason emanating from utterances he made at a rally in Bikita. He was later acquitted

“My Masvingo treason trial will be a picnic. This time the wave will be unstoppable. I don’t make empty threats. I am not that character. I also urge Apostle Chiwenga to activate his constituency. It’s a do or die situation.

“Idiots governing our country should take responsibility for their failures. Trying to use other people as scapegoats is dangerous to its very survival. I have obtained detailed information about all your intentions Oppah Muchinguri. Bring it on.”