Sikhala Demands Trial Date

Incarcerated Zengeza West legislator, Job Sikhala has notified the court that he will apply for refusal of further remand should the state fail to provide a trial date on his next appearance.

Represented by Jeremiah Bamu and Harrison Nkomo, Sikhala has put the state on notice that if they fail to provide trial date on the 1st of October 2020, he will apply for refusal of further remand.

Sikhala also told the court that he will apply for bail pending trial, for the third time now but on different circumstances.

Last week, the High Court reserved judgment on his bail appeal.

Justice Erica Ndewere reserved judgment to a later date after both the defence and prosecution counsel made their submissions.

She said she needed time to make an informed decision on the matter.

In his submissions before Justice Erica Ndewere, Sikhala rapped the magistrate’s decision arguing that he erred and misdirected himself in denying him bail in a case in which the state failed to establish compelling reasons.

He said the lower court’s finding that Sikhala went into hiding for some time before he could be arrested was inconsistent with established evidence as the state never made any effort to contact him to surrender himself to the police.

Sikhala, who was arrested last month, is being accused of inciting public violence.