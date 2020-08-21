Sikhala Arrested, Charged With Inciting Public Violence

Zengeza West legislator and MDC Alliance Deputy Chairperson, Job Sikhala has become the latest person to be charged with incitement to commit public violence following his arrest in Harare today.

Top journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume are the other two who were arrested and charged with incitement to commit public violence.

Sikhala was reportedly picked in Madokero, Harare where he was hiding following his recent calls for Zimbabweans to protest against corruption in government.

“In Harare, ZRP has charged Zengeza West legislator Hon. Job Sikhala with incitement to commit public violence. Hon. Sikhala is the latest person to be charged with incitement to commit public violence after several people were arrested in July and in August and charged for allegedly urging people to protest on 31 July and for demonstrating on the same day demanding an end to corruption,” said Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

There are reports that Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union leader Obert Masaraure had also been picked by police.

A few weeks ago, the police released a list of wanted persons which included Sikhala, former Zanu PF Youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu, Gift Ostallos Siziba and Stephen Sarkozy Chuma among others.