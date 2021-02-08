Side Netting — EPL Matchday 22–23

Another jam packed few days in the EPL, and it’s looking like City is going to run away with the title, Liverpool 3 losses in a row at Anfield, Arsenal shooting themselves in the foot as usual, Tuchel getting Chelsea back on track and a rather mixed bag for the “Rah Rah” side of Manchester.

BIG Game, Liverpool v City: This game generally doesn’t disappoint. Both teams show why they are 2 of the best in the EPL. The quality on display is just breath taking, and as an Arsenal fan I look on in envy as I realize how far away my team is from these 2 giants. Having said that though, City were on another level today. TAA was looking at the underside of Sterling’s boots all game long. He was torn a new one today? And then Gundoguan who has taking the league by storm pops up with 2 goals after skying a pen. It was however, Foden’s coming out party. The kid showed why he so highly rated, playing in the “false 9” role. Everything looks effortless with this kid, he has the technical ability, the eye for a pass and a wand of a left foot. I didn’t think anyone would replace David Silva, but this kid might just do it. Now people need to remember that City is doing this all WITHOUT Aguero or KDB. I mean WTF 😲!!! Dias is a Monster, he is making John Stones look like a prime Vincent Kompany out there lol. If City don’t do anything stupid, they win the league at a canter.

For Liverpool, title race is over, and given the form they are in right now, their asses need to worry bout keeping that top 4 spot. Imagine going from title winners straight into the Europa. I suppose Chelsea has done something similar so it wouldn’t be new. Don’t worry Liverpool fans, apparently Jota will be back soon.

Arsenal: After a decent run of games by the Gunners, their week went to to shit in the space of 4 days. Against Wolves, Luiz did a Luiz and got his ass sent off right at half time. Now, was it a pen? Sure, I will give you that it was pen, however soft, but a Red card was ridiculous. Up until this point Arsenal has probably played their best half of football all season. That the Gunners were not up by 3 or 4 goals by that point is beyond me. Just wasteful in front of goal. But this was another case of Arsenal beating Arsenal. Spring forward to their match up with Villa and another mistake in the first 2 minutes put them behind the eight ball again. People will blame the manager, but I think Arsenal fans need to realize their team is in transition. Games like this will happen. Arsenal will bounce back but right now this season is over, it should now be about getting tactics right and looking forward to next season.

UTD had a rather mixed bag of a week. Midweek the Red Devils put Southampton to the sword. Now, 9–0 is a bit flattering. Southampton were down to 10 men after 2 minutes after a disgraceful foul on McTominay. To UTD’s credit they took full advantage and proceeded to shit on Southampton. It got worse as Southampton were reduced to 9 men. I mean what you want me to say, you gotta win that game right? Fast forward to Saturday and UTD faced sterner opposition in Everton. First of all you can go 2–0 up and then give up 2 goals. WTF!!! Where is the game management. Fine, then you get your customary PEN to close the game out, and you still blow it. SMDH 🤦‍♂️. Now for me, DeGea needs to die for the cause, you are trying to win a title here!!! He should have gone in and take out Calvert-Lewin. Instead he decided to protect himself which gave DCL and chance to get a toe in. UTD’s defense is not good enough to win the title, they let in too many goals, and their midfield is too inconsistent. With Pogba going down with injury, UTD might have some issues. The rah rah boys will hate to here this, but they are NOT title contenders. Enjoy being player f****g two.

Sp*rs are shit. I am not going to waste a lot of time here. The Mourinho story is playing itself out in one season instead of 3. He will leave Sp*rs worse than when he got them. Sure they won against WestBrom (they are TERRIBLE) but against any opposition that actually will take the game to them, Sp*rs will struggle. The Big question for Sp*rs is what will they do at the end of the season with Mou?

Tuchel is doing aiiite with Chelsea. The guy is getting results quietly and getting the best out of players like Odoi and Timo. Something Fat Frank couldn’t do. If I were anyone going for top 4 (ehem ehem Liverpool), I would be worried about Chelsea. The true test is when they play some halfway decent teams. Right now I will just put this form to the “New Manager Bounce” effect.

Power Rankings