‘Sick’ Mafume Remanded to 18 January

The incarcerated Mayor of Harare, Councilor Jacob Mafume was today remanded in custody to 18 January 2021.

Mafume did not appear in court for hearing on the State’s application to revoke bail the Zimbabwe Prison Correctional Services (ZPCS) told the court that there was no request for him to report to court.

Mafume’s lawyer, Tendai Biti said his client’s health had deteriorated and had applied to have him taken for medical attention.

Biti said they suspect that Mafume could be COVID-19 positive.

Mafume is accused of ‘trying to bribe’ a state witness in the matter he is being charged of parceling a residential stand to his sister without following proper procedure.

However, he is denying the allegations saying that the accusations are just a result of political persecution.

He was also suspended by local government minister July Moyo who said they should be cleared by the courts before they return to work.

Mafume has been remand prison since 16 December 2020 and had his bail application denied by the Harare Magistrates Court.